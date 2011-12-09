Ad
euobserver
Budapest wants to consult the parliament first (Photo: Lassi Kurkijärvi)

Hungary: UK is alone in staying out of new EU Treaty

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Hungary has been "completely misunderstood" on its position on the new EU treaty amid reports it will boycott the agreement together with the UK, the country's EU affairs minister said on Friday (9 December).

Preliminary conclusions drafted in the early hours of Friday suggested that Hungary and Britain were the only countries rejecting the agreement on strengthening fiscal rules via a new treaty. But Budapest has said it simply wants to first consult its parliament - just as Bulgaria,...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

UK left out as 26 EU countries to draft new treaty
Budapest wants to consult the parliament first (Photo: Lassi Kurkijärvi)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections