Ad
euobserver
EU Competition commissioner detailed charges alledging that Russian energy giant Gazprom abused its dominant position in Europe (Photo: European commission)

EU competition authorities take on Gazprom

Green Economy
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

The EU opened an anti-trust inquiry against Russian energy giant Gazprom on Wednesday (22 April), carefully presenting a politically sensitive issue as a simple competition case.

The European Commission sent a so-called statement of objections to Gazprom over three conducts breaking EU antitrust rules.

"Our preliminary view alleges that Gazprom is abusing its dominant position" in eight EU countries, said EU Competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager at a press conference in Br...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

EU launches anti-trust case against Gazprom
Gazprom lobbyists get to work in EU capital
Gazprom threats are aimed at EU anti-trust case, diplomats say
EU Competition commissioner detailed charges alledging that Russian energy giant Gazprom abused its dominant position in Europe (Photo: European commission)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections