EU competition authorities take on Gazprom

The EU opened an anti-trust inquiry against Russian energy giant Gazprom on Wednesday (22 April), carefully presenting a politically sensitive issue as a simple competition case.

The European Commission sent a so-called statement of objections to Gazprom over three conducts breaking EU antitrust rules.

"Our preliminary view alleges that Gazprom is abusing its dominant position" in eight EU countries, said EU Competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager at a press conference in Br...