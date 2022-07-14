EU lawmakers call for stronger renewables targets

Lawmakers from the industry committee in the European Parliament have voted to increase some of the EU's updated renewable energy directive targets.
The share of renewable energy should be increased to 45 percent in 2030, up from the 40 percent the EU Commission proposed previously.
"We achieved a milestone for the energy transition," the European People's Party (EPP) MEP, Markus Pieper, who leads the file on renewables, said in a press conference on Wednesday (13 July).
...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
