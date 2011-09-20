Ad
euobserver
The government flatly denies a euro referendum is under consideration (Photo: Images_of_Money)

Athens denies referendum on euro membership

by Leigh Phillips,

Greece has denied reports out of Athens on Tuesday that the country’s prime minister is planning a referendum on euro membership.

Greek government spokesman Ilias Mosialos said in a statement that Prime Minister George Papandreou is "not considering holding a referendum on whether his nation should exit the euro common currency," denying a report in the Kathimerini newspaper.

"There are no thoughts whatsoever on this," he said. "It's a no-go area for us. We are members of the euro...

