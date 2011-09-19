Ad
Geithner and Obama: Washington is worried that EU leaders have failed to tame the eurozone debt crisis (Photo: UK gov)

EU finance chiefs cool on Geithner plan for eurozone

by Leigh Phillips,

A unprecedented visit by US treasury secretary Timothy Geithner to a meeting of European finance ministers in Poland was coolly received by the gathered European economy chiefs, while the meeting itself saw little advance made on how the eurozone can deal with its ever-deteriorating debt crisis.

In a sign of Washington’s growing alarm at the inability of EU leaders to tame the situation, Geithner on Friday pressed the bloc to ratchet up its fire-fighting power by leveraging the eurozone...

