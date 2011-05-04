Ad
euobserver
Nuclear plants must be tested for their ability to withstand a potential plane crash, says Austria (Photo: Graham van der Wielen)

EU divided over inclusion of plane crashes in nuclear tests

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

EU member states are divided over the need to include airplane crashes as a criterion in European nuclear stress tests, currently being drawn up in response to Japan's accident.

Energy ministers met for informal talks at Godollo, Hungary, on Tuesday (3 May), with EU energy commissioner Gunther Oettinger conceding that the matter was still an "open question".

A final decision on whether the voluntary stress tests should be limited to natural disasters such as earthquakes and floo...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Nuclear plants must be tested for their ability to withstand a potential plane crash, says Austria (Photo: Graham van der Wielen)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections