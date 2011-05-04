EU divided over inclusion of plane crashes in nuclear tests

EU member states are divided over the need to include airplane crashes as a criterion in European nuclear stress tests, currently being drawn up in response to Japan's accident.

Energy ministers met for informal talks at Godollo, Hungary, on Tuesday (3 May), with EU energy commissioner Gunther Oettinger conceding that the matter was still an "open question".

A final decision on whether the voluntary stress tests should be limited to natural disasters such as earthquakes and floo...