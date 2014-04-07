Ad
France is to pass budget cuts and reforms worth €50bn on Tuesday (Photo: Moyan Brenn)

Germany points to France's deficit commitments

by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

France's new finance minister Michel Sapin on his first trip to Berlin on Monday (7 April) gathered support for more reforms and budget cuts, but was referred to the European Commission on a deficit deadline postponement.

Sapin and his German counterpart, Wolfgang Schaeuble, tried to put up a united front in a joint press conference after the meeting.

They emphasised the things they agree upon – banking union, a financial transaction tax, more competitiveness, more growth.

