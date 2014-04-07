Ad
Orban has had several run-ins with the EU on the constitutional changes he made (Photo: European Parliament)

Hungary's Orban wins another term, Jobbik support jumps

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Hungary's centre-right Prime Minister Viktor Orban was handed another four years in government after national elections on Sunday (6 April), early results show, while the far-right Jobbik scooped a fifth of the votes.

The results indicate that ruling centre-right party Fidesz – on 45 percent of the vote – is set to retain its supermajority in parliament. A party with two-thirds of the parliamentary seats can unilaterally change the constitution.

In a speech on Sunday night Orban s...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Orbanism vote eclipses EU election in Hungary
