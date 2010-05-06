Sarkozy and Merkel keen to show united front ahead of summit

In a time-honoured EU tradition, the leaders of France and Germany have sought to present a united front ahead of a euro area leaders' meeting this Friday (7 May), despite major differences in opinion on how to deal with the Greek crisis.
In a letter addressed to the presidents of the European Commission and European Council, French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel outlined a list of initiatives they deem necessary to prevent a future repeat of the current ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here