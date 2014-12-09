Ad
euobserver
The centre of Antwerp is excluded from the precautionary disconnects, but is asked to show solidarity. (Photo: Peter Teffer)

Belgium asks for solidarity to prevent electricity blackouts

Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Antwerp,

As Belgium struggles to keep the lights on this winter, even the penguins and sea-lions will be doing their bit to help.

After several of its nuclear reactors had to be taken offline, the country is facing the possibility of electricity shortages, particularly on cold days.

The looming outages are a dilemma for Antwerp's zoological garden.

During the Christmas holiday, the zoo holds a Chinese light show. The show starts at 6pm, a peak demand period.

“We don't want to...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

Debate on nuclear energy rekindles in parts of Europe
Harsh winter could spell trouble for Belgium's electricity supply
The centre of Antwerp is excluded from the precautionary disconnects, but is asked to show solidarity. (Photo: Peter Teffer)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections