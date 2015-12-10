The great looting of Donbass

Over 50 percent of large-scale enterprises in the rebel-controlled areas of eastern Ukraine have been closed, destroyed, or seized by the Russian-backed separatists, reveals an analysis of almost 80 representative companies in the region.

Donbass is Ukraine’s center of heavy industry and coal mining, which includes Soviet-era metal and fertiliser factories and power stations.

Since March 2014, the rebels and supporters of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and Lu...