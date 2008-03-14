EU pledges to create 'fifth freedom' of knowledge

As part of the EU's ongoing quest to make itself more competitive, the bloc's leaders have suggested creating a "fifth freedom" of knowledge to be added to the four original principles of free movement of persons, capital, services and goods in the European Union.

"Member states and the EU must remove barriers to the free movement of knowledge by creating a 'fifth freedom'", the heads of states and governments concluded on Friday (14 March) in a statement following their traditional spr...