The financial crisis: where next?

It's been a momentous and contradictory ten days. The US $700bn bailout deal last week, far from steadying the financial markets, sent them into further spasms. This week, the contagion spread to Europe where first Ireland, then Greece, Germany and other countries attempted to calm the panic by guaranteeing investors' savings.

The fear of further bank runs meant that unilateral action by member states trumped a co-ordinated response at EU level, undermining President Sarkozy's Paris su...