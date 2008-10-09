Ad
euobserver
The time has come for politicians to heed the call for solutions based on fundamental reforms, and not simply to pour good money after bad. (Photo: Stately Payday Loan/Wikipidea)

The financial crisis: where next?

Green Economy
Opinion
by George Irvin,

It's been a momentous and contradictory ten days. The US $700bn bailout deal last week, far from steadying the financial markets, sent them into further spasms. This week, the contagion spread to Europe where first Ireland, then Greece, Germany and other countries attempted to calm the panic by guaranteeing investors' savings.

The fear of further bank runs meant that unilateral action by member states trumped a co-ordinated response at EU level, undermining President Sarkozy's Paris su...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

The time has come for politicians to heed the call for solutions based on fundamental reforms, and not simply to pour good money after bad. (Photo: Stately Payday Loan/Wikipidea)

Tags

Green EconomyOpinion

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections