Ad
euobserver
Greenland: Based on current trends, the Arctic will be ice-free in summer by 2050 (Photo: Merete Lindstrøm Sermitsiaq.AG)

Scientists raise alarm on Greenland's ice-sheet loss

Nordics
Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The Arctic is warming up to three times as fast as the rest of the planet, putting increasing pressure on Greenland's ice sheet and livelihoods in this region, a group of scientists warned on Thursday (14 October).

Greenland has been losing more ice than it gains each year since the late 1990s. However, the ice melting has not been equally distributed across the island, with the west coast the worst hit

The observed surface melting of the Greenland ice sheet and glacier mass loss ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
NordicsGreen Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Greenland watches ... and waits for virus
Greenland's snap election exposes global mineral demand
Greenland election could see halt to rare-earth mining
Greenland votes with eye on independence
Greenland: Based on current trends, the Arctic will be ice-free in summer by 2050 (Photo: Merete Lindstrøm Sermitsiaq.AG)

Tags

NordicsGreen Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections