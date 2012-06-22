Ad
Italy's technocrat leader Mario Monti predicts soaring interests rates if EU summit fails to deliver (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Monti ups the stakes ahead of EU summit

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Italy’s technocratic leader Mario Monti is warning of dramatic consequences should leaders at next week’s EU summit fail to find concrete solutions to save the euro and prevent contagion.

He told reporters in Rome on Thursday (21 June) that the doomsday scenario at the EU summit would invariably lead to higher borrowing costs on all EU countries.

“There would be progressively greater speculative attacks on individual countries, with harassment of the weaker countries,” he said. <...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

