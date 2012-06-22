Monti ups the stakes ahead of EU summit

Italy’s technocratic leader Mario Monti is warning of dramatic consequences should leaders at next week’s EU summit fail to find concrete solutions to save the euro and prevent contagion.

He told reporters in Rome on Thursday (21 June) that the doomsday scenario at the EU summit would invariably lead to higher borrowing costs on all EU countries.

“There would be progressively greater speculative attacks on individual countries, with harassment of the weaker countries,” he said. <...