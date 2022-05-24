Toxic pesticide residue in EU fruit up 53% in a decade

Fruits and vegetables produced in the EU are still contaminated with hazardous chemicals, despite years-old promises by EU member states to phase them out.

Nearly a third of apples and half of all blackberries analysed in a major study had traces of chemicals used in the most toxic types of pesticides, which are linked to cancers, cardiovascular problems and diabetes.

There was a 53-percent increase in contamination by the most hazardous pesticides found in fruit for the period 2...