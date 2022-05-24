Ad
Blackberries, peaches, strawberries, cherries and apricots were found to be the most contaminated of the fruits (Photo: Ricardo)

Toxic pesticide residue in EU fruit up 53% in a decade

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Fruits and vegetables produced in the EU are still contaminated with hazardous chemicals, despite years-old promises by EU member states to phase them out.

Nearly a third of apples and half of all blackberries analysed in a major study had traces of chemicals used in the most toxic types of pesticides, which are linked to cancers, cardiovascular problems and diabetes.

There was a 53-percent increase in contamination by the most hazardous pesticides found in fruit for the period 2...

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

