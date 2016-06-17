Ad
euobserver
Christine Lagarde. The IMF says that "without more decisive actions to boost growth and strengthen integration, the euro area may be subject to instability and repeated crises of confidence". (Photo: Council of the EU)

IMF urges 'strong collective action' by EU

Green Economy
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

The International Monetary Fund has said that political divisions between Europeans make the eurozone more vulnerable.

The eurozone is increasingly divided and vulnerable to risks at a time when medium term outlook is weak, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned, calling for "strong collective action".

"The euro area is at a critical juncture," it said in its annual review of the eurozone's economy published...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

Eurozone recovering but still at risk of stagnation, warns IMF
IMF: Brexit would cause severe damage
Christine Lagarde. The IMF says that "without more decisive actions to boost growth and strengthen integration, the euro area may be subject to instability and repeated crises of confidence". (Photo: Council of the EU)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections