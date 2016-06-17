IMF urges 'strong collective action' by EU

The International Monetary Fund has said that political divisions between Europeans make the eurozone more vulnerable.
The eurozone is increasingly divided and vulnerable to risks at a time when medium term outlook is weak, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned, calling for "strong collective action".
"The euro area is at a critical juncture," it said in its annual review of the eurozone's economy published...
