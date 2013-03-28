Ad
euobserver
No sign of panic at the Bank of Cyprus (Photo: Petros3)

Cypriot banks re-open without panic

Green Economy
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Cyprus' banks opened without panic on Thursday (March 28) after a 10 day lockout as the government struggled to agree a €10 billion rescue package.

With no reports of disruption and with small, orderly queues reported across the island, President Nicos Anastasiades tweeted his gratitude praising Cypriots for "their maturity and collectedness" in responding to the crisis.

Anastasiades, who was elected President earlier in March, also agreed to an immediate 25 percent cut to his nea...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

Euro chief spooks markets with Cyprus comments
Cypriot banks stay closed amid fears of bank runs
Cyprus becomes first ever euro-country to impose cash controls
Cyprus bailout: a punishment not a solution
No sign of panic at the Bank of Cyprus (Photo: Petros3)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections