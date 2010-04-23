Ad
euobserver
EU officials driving to work can spend hours stuck in traffic (Photo: EUobserver)

Brussels crowned European capital of traffic jams

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The capital of Europe, Brussels, is also the bloc's most congested city in terms of traffic jams, a study carried out by a commercial satellite navigation system provider shows.

According to the study, drivers in the home EU's main institutions face delays of over of 37.7 percent of its main roads each day. Poland's capital, Warsaw, came second, followed by the southern Polish city of Wroclaw.

London is only fourth on the list, followed by Edinburgh and Ireland's capital, Dublin....

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
EU officials driving to work can spend hours stuck in traffic (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections