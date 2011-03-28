Anti-cuts protests shut down central London

In the largest demonstration of public anger to hit the UK since protests against the Iraq War in 2003, hundreds of thousands marched through the British capital on Saturday (26 March) against cuts to public services.

According to various sources, between 250,000 and 500,000 snaked their way through central London during the event, which was organised by the country's Trade Union Congress, with 800 coaches from across the country arriving in London.

A handful of French trade unio...