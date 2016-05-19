Diesel vans six times more polluting than EU norms

Diesel vans may emit up to six times more toxic pollutants than is allowed under European limits, according to a report published on Thursday (19 May) by the Netherlands Organisation for applied scientific research, TNO.

The institute carried out tests in 2014. It was the first time that real-world emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx) by vans were measured on the road instead of in the laboratory.