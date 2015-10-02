More than half of EU countries ask for GMO opt-out

More than half of the European Union's member states have requested to be allowed to ban genetically modified crops on their territory, including Germany and France.
According to the latest count by the European Commission on Thursday (1 October), 15 of the EU's 28 member states have filed for an opt-out, ahead of a Saturday (3 October) deadline, a spokesperson told AFP.
The countries are using new EU rules that came in...
