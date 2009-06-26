Heavy industry emissions targetted by EU

European Union environment ministers have cobbled together an agreement on plans to reduce industrial pollution, combining together a patchwork of previous anti-emissions legislation in a new piece of legislation that is expected to prevent thousands of deaths in the bloc every year.
Environmentalists however say they were disappointed that the final compromise amongst EU member states was considerably weaker than what had originally been proposed.
Targeting heavy industry, oil r...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here