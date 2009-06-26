Ad
euobserver
Rules on industrial emissions will be tightened but the schedule for adhering to them has been extended (Photo: European Commission)

Heavy industry emissions targetted by EU

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

European Union environment ministers have cobbled together an agreement on plans to reduce industrial pollution, combining together a patchwork of previous anti-emissions legislation in a new piece of legislation that is expected to prevent thousands of deaths in the bloc every year.

Environmentalists however say they were disappointed that the final compromise amongst EU member states was considerably weaker than what had originally been proposed.

Targeting heavy industry, oil r...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Rules on industrial emissions will be tightened but the schedule for adhering to them has been extended (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections