The merger of BAE Systems and Eads would create the biggest defence and aviation company in the world (Photo: Defence Images)

Giant defence merger faces hurdles in Britain, France and Germany

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

State control and European-based jobs are the main sticking points in a planned merger of Eads, the Franco-German company producing Airbus planes and BAE Systems, Britain's biggest defence contractor.

The British parliament on Monday (24 September) launched an inquiry into the would-be €35-billion-merger to create the world's largest defence and civil aviation firm.

"The merger of two such large defence contractors would have a significant and strategic impact on their relationsh...

