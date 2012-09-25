Giant defence merger faces hurdles in Britain, France and Germany

State control and European-based jobs are the main sticking points in a planned merger of Eads, the Franco-German company producing Airbus planes and BAE Systems, Britain's biggest defence contractor.

The British parliament on Monday (24 September) launched an inquiry into the would-be €35-billion-merger to create the world's largest defence and civil aviation firm.

"The merger of two such large defence contractors would have a significant and strategic impact on their relationsh...