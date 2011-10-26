EU officials do not rule out third summit this weekend

With negotiations ahead of Wednesday evening's (23 October) EU and eurozone summits in "chaos", EU officials have confirmed that yet another EU emergency summit may be called this weekend.

A senior figure close to the discussions told EUobserver: "Nothing has been decided yet. The idea has been put out there to put the frighteners on some of the actors to encourage a deal today."

Separately, an official in the cabinet of EU Council President Herman Van Rompuy, when asked if anothe...