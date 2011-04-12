Bomb shatters political consensus in Belarus

This is the news the authorities in Belarus feared most. It is worse than dire economic performance figures or reports of foreign sanctions. Monday's blast in the very heart of the Belarusian capital, in the evening rush hour, shattered the very foundations of political consensus in Belarus, let alone the city's infrastructure.

Like Americans before the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Belarusians have not been attacked on their soil for all 22 years of their independence. Blasts have rocked Rus...