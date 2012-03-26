Ad
euobserver
Finnish PM Katainen and guests at the Lapland retreat (Photo: FinnishGovernment)

Euro-countries seek compromise on bail-out funds

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Eurozone countries are inching towards an agreement at the end of the week on raising the firepower of two bail-out funds to some €740 billion, with a higher amount deemed unrealistic given Germany and Finland's opposition.

Under the deal outlines, the temporary European Financial Stability Facility would be allowed to run in parallel for another year alongside the permanent European Stability Mechanism to be established on 1 July.

"Any other move would never fly in the German pa...

