Germany may change constitution over economic crisis

Germany is to take the radical step of changing its constitution in order to ensure excessive public borrowing is prevented, the country's chancellor, Angela Merkel, announced on Tuesday (13 January).

The country is also to impose strict new rules to ensure that the extra debt created by its latest stimulus plan is paid off quickly.

Ms Merkel made the comments while unveiling a second stimulus plan worth €49.25 billion, to be spent over two years and made up of public investments...