Nuclear plant in Lithuania. Financial experts signalled they want a taxonomy based on science - not political compromise (Photo: Wikipedia)

MEPs, experts criticise green label for gas and nuclear

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

European lawmakers are gearing up for a July vote which could scupper EU Commission plans to classify gas and nuclear energy projects as sustainable investments until 2030.

On Monday (30 May), MEPs from the environmental (ENVI) and economy (ECON) committees held a public hearing with experts, with some calling on the lawmakers to block the inclusion of gas and nuclear as a green investment.\n \n"This act will heavily damage the credibility of the taxonomy, and I recommend MEPs to rejec...

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

