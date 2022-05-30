MEPs, experts criticise green label for gas and nuclear

European lawmakers are gearing up for a July vote which could scupper EU Commission plans to classify gas and nuclear energy projects as sustainable investments until 2030.

On Monday (30 May), MEPs from the environmental (ENVI) and economy (ECON) committees held a public hearing with experts, with some calling on the lawmakers to block the inclusion of gas and nuclear as a green investment.



"This act will heavily damage the credibility of the taxonomy, and I recommend MEPs to rejec...