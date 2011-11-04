Lacklustre G20 closes after being hijacked by eurozone crisis

Overshadowed by a tumultuous few days in the eurozone, a two-day meeting in the south of France of the world's most powerful leaders drew to a close Friday (4 November) with few concrete agreements, leaving EU leaders no wiser on how to control their single currency crisis.

The meeting wrapped up with a promise to boost the reserves of the International Monetary Fund - which is involved in loans to Greece, Ireland and Portugal - but details on how this will be done remain vague and G20 ...