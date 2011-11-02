Ad
National unity is needed to ensure stability in Greece, says Barroso (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Brussels issues 'urgent appeal' for Greek unity

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

On the eve of the G20 meeting of the world’s leading economies, European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso went over the head of Greece’s prime minister and called for national and political unity in the country.

Upon arriving in the French resort city of Cannes for the G20 meeting on 3 November, Barroso issued a statement stressing that such a move was needed in order to ensure stability and push through a newly agreed €130 billion EU bail-out deal for Greece that comes with a h...

