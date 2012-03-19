Ad
euobserver
Easy credit and mortgages were one of the causes of the 2008 financial crisis (Photo: Jeremy Brooks)

EU still unsure what 'shadow banking' really is

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The EU is considering new rules on so-called shadow banking - unregulated investment funds and mortgage institutions - but it still has to define exactly what type of financial activities it covers.

"Shadow banking is a parallel banking system for which we do have to create effective regulation and supervision, otherwise the financial markets may well transfer part of their activities and products to this unregulated market and increase the risk of new crises," financial markets commiss...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

EU agrees new rules on 'shady' derivatives
Easy credit and mortgages were one of the causes of the 2008 financial crisis (Photo: Jeremy Brooks)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections