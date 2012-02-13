Ad
euobserver
At least 80 people were injured in the anti-austerity protests (Photo: mkhalili)

Greek MPs back austerity deal

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The Greek parliament late Sunday night (12 February) voted in favour of the austerity package required by eurozone countries in return for a bail-out needed to avoid bankruptcy, but the vote was marked by violent street clashes.

"Of 278 deputies present, 199 voted for, and 74 against," Parliament speaker Philippos Petsalnikos said, with the vote coming after nine hours of heated debate.

Over 40 rebels from the coalition parties who voted against the bill were immediately ousted fr...

