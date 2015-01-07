London and Prague call for 'light touch' on EU climate goals

The UK and the Czech Republic want the EU to have a “light touch” approach towards the bloc's climate and energy targets for 2030, leaving it to national governments to police themselves on achieving the goals.

They also want the EU, if necessary, to support member states that want to invest in nuclear energy or underground storage of carbon, instead of in renewable energy sources, according to a leaked document.

In October 2014, government leaders agreed in Brussels that the EU w...