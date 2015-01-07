Ad
euobserver
London smog: The UK wants the EU to leave it to national governments how to reach energy goals for 2030 (Photo: stu mayhew)

London and Prague call for 'light touch' on EU climate goals

Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The UK and the Czech Republic want the EU to have a “light touch” approach towards the bloc's climate and energy targets for 2030, leaving it to national governments to police themselves on achieving the goals.

They also want the EU, if necessary, to support member states that want to invest in nuclear energy or underground storage of carbon, instead of in renewable energy sources, according to a leaked document.

In October 2014, government leaders agreed in Brussels that the EU w...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

Germany wants "robust and reliable" climate monitoring
EU leaders reach 2030 deal on climate and energy
London smog: The UK wants the EU to leave it to national governments how to reach energy goals for 2030 (Photo: stu mayhew)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections