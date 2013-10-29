The real agenda behind cutting red tape

One of the worrying issues that emerged from last week’s European Council in Brussels is the ‘cut red tape’ initiative promoted by UK Prime Minister David Cameron.
The proposal, which was welcomed by other EU leaders, is cause for alarm and threatens the protection of European citizens and the environment.
The initiative is based on a report prepared by a UK Business Task Force specifically appointed by Cameron to advise him on identifying burdensome EU regulations.\n \nRed tape...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here