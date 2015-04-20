Greece and lenders 'playing chicken' over euro exit

The stand-off between Greece and its lenders deepened over the weekend ahead of a meeting of euro finance ministers on Friday (24 April), with both sides exchanging barbs over the risk of a Greek default and its consequences for the eurozone.

On Friday, Eurogroup president Jeroen Dijsselbloem said both parties should avoid "a game of chicken to see who can stick it out longer. We have a joint interest to reach an agreement quickly".

It is, however, precisley what they are doing.