Ad
euobserver
ECB chief Draghi spoke of 'unchartered waters' (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Greece and lenders 'playing chicken' over euro exit

Green Economy
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

The stand-off between Greece and its lenders deepened over the weekend ahead of a meeting of euro finance ministers on Friday (24 April), with both sides exchanging barbs over the risk of a Greek default and its consequences for the eurozone.

On Friday, Eurogroup president Jeroen Dijsselbloem said both parties should avoid "a game of chicken to see who can stick it out longer. We have a joint interest to reach an agreement quickly".

It is, however, precisley what they are doing.

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

IMF refuses to soften Greek repayment programme
EU sets 'decisive' 11 may deadline for Greece
Schaeuble and Varoufakis: worlds apart
ECB chief Draghi spoke of 'unchartered waters' (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections