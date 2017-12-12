VW to EU: We will fail on recall promise

German carmaker Volkswagen Group (VW) has told the EU it will need more time than previously promised to remove emissions cheating software from 8.5 million diesel cars in Europe.
In private meeting with the European Commission on 17 October, VW representatives said that they expected 75 percent of affected cars to be treated by the end of 2017.
The estimate was recorded in commission minutes, which were made public on Tuesday (12 December),
