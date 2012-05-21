Ad
euobserver
Hollande (l) at the G8 summit in Camp David: 'We have to do it with everybody that counts in Europe, Germany naturally' (Photo: The White House)

Hollande to confront Merkel on eurobonds at EU summit

Green Economy
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

French leader Francois Hollande has said he will call for the creation of joint eurozone debt at Wednesday's (23 May) snap EU summit in Brussels despite German hostility to the idea.

Speaking to press after the G8 meeting in Camp David, Maryland, on Saturday, he said: "Within this package of proposals there will be eurobonds and I will not be alone in proposing them. I had confirmation on this at the G8."

He added on Germany's antipathy toward the plan: "There's no reason to think...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Brussels sees no serious opposition to eurobonds
Commission fast-tracks EU 'project bonds' to spur growth
Merkel and Hollande want Greece to stay in euro
Hollande (l) at the G8 summit in Camp David: 'We have to do it with everybody that counts in Europe, Germany naturally' (Photo: The White House)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections