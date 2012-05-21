Hollande to confront Merkel on eurobonds at EU summit

French leader Francois Hollande has said he will call for the creation of joint eurozone debt at Wednesday's (23 May) snap EU summit in Brussels despite German hostility to the idea.

Speaking to press after the G8 meeting in Camp David, Maryland, on Saturday, he said: "Within this package of proposals there will be eurobonds and I will not be alone in proposing them. I had confirmation on this at the G8."

He added on Germany's antipathy toward the plan: "There's no reason to think...