Ad
euobserver
Fekter - Austria is looking increasingly isolated on bank secrecy after Luxembourg capitulated (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Austria attacks UK, as EU finance talks get ugly

Green Economy
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Austria has accused the UK of being a haven for money launderers ahead of an EU meeting in Dublin, with Cyprus, Ireland, Portugal and Slovenia's (potential) bailout needs also on the agenda.

The Austrian finance minister, Maria Fekter, described Britain as "the island of the blessed for tax evasion and money laundering" in an interview with her country's Kurier newspaper on Thursday (11 April).

Comparing the UK and its "protectorates" - micro-states subject to British law - to Cyp...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Top five EU states push for tax transparency
Slovenia promises to save its own banks, as doubts grow
Tax commissioner lets rip against Austria and Luxembourg
French leader promises anti-tax-cheat crusade
Fekter - Austria is looking increasingly isolated on bank secrecy after Luxembourg capitulated (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections