Austria attacks UK, as EU finance talks get ugly

Austria has accused the UK of being a haven for money launderers ahead of an EU meeting in Dublin, with Cyprus, Ireland, Portugal and Slovenia's (potential) bailout needs also on the agenda.
The Austrian finance minister, Maria Fekter, described Britain as "the island of the blessed for tax evasion and money laundering" in an interview with her country's Kurier newspaper on Thursday (11 April).
Comparing the UK and its "protectorates" - micro-states subject to British law - to Cyp...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
