EU governments get cold feet on transactions tax

Prospects of an EU tax on financial transactions have been put into question by confusion on how it would work and a legal challenge by the UK.
A six-page-long memo drafted by civil servants in the EU Council last week - seen by EUobserver - indicates cooling enthusiasm among the 11 EU countries which supported the introduction of a financial transactions tax (FTT).
The officials say the FTT, which includes a 0.1 percent levy on bonds and shares and 0.01 percent on derivative pro...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
