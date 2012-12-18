Irish EU presidency outlines post-crisis agenda

The incoming Irish EU presidency says it will focus on jobs and growth in the next six months, echoing claims the sovereign debt part of the euro crisis has ended.

Foreign minister Eamon Gilmore told press in Brussels on Monday (17 December) there is still work to do on the banking union agreed by EU leaders last week as a long-term measure to quell market fears.

He said Ireland will help draft plans for a pan-EU deposit guarantee scheme and failed bank wind-up rules as the "ke...