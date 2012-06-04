Ad
Nicosia by night: the divided capital may soon have to face troika inspectors (Photo: Kyriakos)

Cyprus bail-out 'not excluded'

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Cypriot officials over the weekend openly said that their country may be the fourth eurozone state in line for a bail-out due to exposure to Greece.

Meanwhile, Germany is reportedly pressing Spain to accept a euro-bail-out for its banks.

Cyprus central bank governor Panicos Demetriades told the Financial Times on Sunday (3 June) that a bail-out is getting "less unlikely" by the end of the month, when a €1.8 billion deadline for saving the country's second largest bank falls due.<...

