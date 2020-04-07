Merkel: Virus is biggest challenge in EU history

The EU is facing the biggest challenge since its foundation, German chancellor Angela Merkel warned on Monday (6 April) on the economic and political consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Everyone has been hit equally by this and it must be in the interest of everyone, and of Germany, that Europe emerges stronger from this test," Merkel said in a press briefing.

"The answer can only be: more Europe, a stronger Europe and a well-functioning Europe," the chancellor said.

<...