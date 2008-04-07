Most Danes want euro, Slovakia bids for 2009 eurozone entry

A majority of Danes favour adopting the euro, a fresh survey has suggested while Slovakia has officially filed its application to become the 16th eurozone member state in 2009, just as the EU's monetary union is due to celebrate its tenth anniversary.

According to a survey in the Boersen, a Danish financial daily, 55 percent of respondents would vote in favour of scrapping their country's opt-out from the EU's single currency.

Out of some 1,150 people interviewed between late Mar...