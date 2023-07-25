Ad
Tuesday's ECB bank lending survey shows bleak months ahead for the EU economy

ECB rate hikes see corporate loans drop to record low

by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

The European Central Bank's quarterly bank lending survey published on Tuesday (25 July) shows a bleak view of economic activity in the coming months.

Corporate-loan demand has fallen by 42 percent in the second quarter of this year, following a 38 percent drop in the first quarter, falling to an all-time low since the start of the survey in 2003. This year th...

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.



