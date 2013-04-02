Ad
Michalis Sarris was Laiki bank chairman before his second stint as finance minister (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Cypriot finance minister resigns as crisis inquest begins

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Cypriot finance minister Michalis Sarris has quit after concluding the country's €10 billion bailout package with the EU and IMF.

Sarris, who was swiftly replaced on Tuesday (2 April) by Labour minister Haris Georgiadis, had been chairman of the Cyprus Popular Bank (Laiki), which will be wound down as part of the bailout deal.

Depositors with Laiki, the country's second-largest lender, are set to be among the biggest losers from the bailout terms, facing haircuts of up to 60 perc...

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Bailout paper gives Cyprus four years to balance budget
Cyprus becomes first ever euro-country to impose cash controls
Cyprus bailout: a punishment not a solution
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

