Cypriot finance minister resigns as crisis inquest begins

Cypriot finance minister Michalis Sarris has quit after concluding the country's €10 billion bailout package with the EU and IMF.

Sarris, who was swiftly replaced on Tuesday (2 April) by Labour minister Haris Georgiadis, had been chairman of the Cyprus Popular Bank (Laiki), which will be wound down as part of the bailout deal.

Depositors with Laiki, the country's second-largest lender, are set to be among the biggest losers from the bailout terms, facing haircuts of up to 60 perc...