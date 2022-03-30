EU pushes to end throw-away culture and fast fashion

New EU eco-design rules should help end a European business model of "throw away" tech and fashion, the EU Commission has said.

"It's time to end the model of 'take, make, break, and throw away' that is so harmful to our planet, our health and our economy," Frans Timmermans, an EU commissioner tasked with creating a more green economy, told a news conference in Brussels on Wednesday (30 March). .

He spoke as the European Commission unveiled a new plan to make products in the EU m...