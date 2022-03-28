EU to assess Spain and Portugal price-cap plan 'without delay'

Spain and Portugal will both propose to Brussels this week a package of emergency measures, including a price cap on natural gas, in a bid to reduce the impact of energy prices on families and companies.
But Madrid and Lisbon will have to wait for the EU Commission to evaluate and approve the plans before any such measures can kick in.
These "exceptional and temporary" measures would have immediate effect on electricity bills, Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez said on Monday...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.