Ad
euobserver
Pro-business German finance minister Christian Lindner opposed a combustion engine ban in 2035 (Photo: INSM/Flickr)

EU ministers sign off on climate laws amid German infighting

Nordics
Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

The 27 EU environment ministers have signed off in the early hours of Wednesday (29 June) on a crucial package of climate laws that aims to reduce carbon emissions by 55 percent by 2030.

"We cannot fail today. We have absolutely no time to waste," EU vice-president Frans Timmermans told press in Luxembourg.

But the debates were heavily contested and lasted from Monday until 3AM Wednesday.

The deal sees the extension of the bloc's emission trading system (ETS) to buildings...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
NordicsGreen Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

Dramatic vote sees MEPs adopt key emissions trading update
Member states water down renewable energy proposal
MEPs debate crucial 'Fit for 55' laws ahead of vote
Pro-business German finance minister Christian Lindner opposed a combustion engine ban in 2035 (Photo: INSM/Flickr)

Tags

NordicsGreen Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections