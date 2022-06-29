EU ministers sign off on climate laws amid German infighting

The 27 EU environment ministers have signed off in the early hours of Wednesday (29 June) on a crucial package of climate laws that aims to reduce carbon emissions by 55 percent by 2030.
"We cannot fail today. We have absolutely no time to waste," EU vice-president Frans Timmermans told press in Luxembourg.
But the debates were heavily contested and lasted from Monday until 3AM Wednesday.
The deal sees the extension of the bloc's emission trading system (ETS) to buildings...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
