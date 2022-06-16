Ad
euobserver
Romanian president Klaus Iohannis (l), French president Emmanuel macron, German chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian premier Mario Draghi on their visit to Kyiv (Photo: Image bank of the war in Ukraine)

EU heavyweights pledge Ukraine 'immediate' candidate status

Ukraine
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Four EU leaders visited Ukraine on Thursday (16 June) in a show of support ahead of key decision next week to grant EU candidate status to the country which has been under brutal attack by Russia for months.

The leaders of Germany, France, Italy, the three largest EU economies, and Romania, travelled to the war-torn European country amid growing criticism that Europe's resolve to help Ukraine is waning and that some EU leaders are still engaged with Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Ukraine

