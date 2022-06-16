EU heavyweights pledge Ukraine 'immediate' candidate status

Four EU leaders visited Ukraine on Thursday (16 June) in a show of support ahead of key decision next week to grant EU candidate status to the country which has been under brutal attack by Russia for months.
The leaders of Germany, France, Italy, the three largest EU economies, and Romania, travelled to the war-torn European country amid growing criticism that Europe's resolve to help Ukraine is waning and that some EU leaders are still engaged with Russian president Vladimir Putin.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
